CFPUA to remove 48 million gallons of water from Peedee aquifer

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority plans to remove nearly 50 million gallons of water stored in the Peedee aquifer.

According to the CFPUA chairman's daily update on Monday, levels of GenX, an unregulated chemical discharged into the Cape Fear River by the Chemours Company at its Fayetteville Works site, are above the average levels currently being supplied to CFPUA customers.

Tests show the water at the Aquifer Storage and Recovery well on Westbrook Avenue is below health goal of 140 parts per trillion set by the NC Department of Health and Human Services, but CFPUA said "because the water was treated and stored while Chemours was still discharging GenX into the Cape Fear River, CFPUA has decided it is in the best interest of our customers to withdraw that water from the aquifer."

Withdrawal of approximately 48 million gallons of water is set to begin in early September. It will be discharged into the sewer system and returned to the river downstream from all drinking water intakes.

