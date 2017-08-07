Report: Armed robbery suspect fires gunshots at Tabor City police

A man reportedly fired gunshots at police following an armed robbery at a convenience store near Tabor City late Sunday night.

According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. at the Time Saver located along US 701 at the South Carolina state line.

Employees said the suspect entered the store wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun. He grabbed one of the employees by the waist and walked them behind the register where he demanded they empty the registers and the safe into a plastic bag.

The man ran from the store after taking an unknown amount of money.

The suspect reportedly ran into a cornfield near Sandy Bluff Road. When Tabor City police responded, the suspect allegedly fired two shots into the direction of one of the officers but didn't hit the cop or his vehicle.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Horry County Police Department, and set up a perimeter to try and catch the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

Officers were able to recover some of the money the suspect spilled as he was running away from the store.

