LITTLE BUDDY: Qi Yamah

He’s a comedian who likes running, the outdoors, basketball, video games, movies and science. He would love a mentor to spend time with outdoors learning about science and nature together.

If you are interested in mentoring Qi Yamah, or any other child in the program, please visit Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out an application.

Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.