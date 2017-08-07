Shallotte man faces cocaine charges, gets $1 million bond - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Shallotte man faces cocaine charges, gets $1 million bond

Julian Chris Johnson (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center) Julian Chris Johnson (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Shallotte man was booked under a $1 million bond after his arrest on cocaine charges Friday.

Julian Chris Johnson, 48, has been charged with:

  • possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance
  • felony possession of cocaine
  • selling/delivering cocaine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

According to warrants, Johnson had one gram of cocaine in his possession at the time of the arrest.

