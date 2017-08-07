Shallotte man faces cocaine charges, gets $1 million bond

A Shallotte man was booked under a $1 million bond after his arrest on cocaine charges Friday.

Julian Chris Johnson, 48, has been charged with:

possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine

maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

felony possession of cocaine

selling/delivering cocaine

possession of drug paraphernalia

According to warrants, Johnson had one gram of cocaine in his possession at the time of the arrest.

