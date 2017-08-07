Morning Safety Minute: Hot cars and kids

Safe Kids Cape Fear reported that 2017 is already reaching a record high regarding hot car deaths. (Source: Safe Kids Cape Fear)

Safe Kids Cape Fear reported that 2017 is already reaching a record high regarding hot car deaths.

Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children.

Why are kids often the victims?

A child's body heats up three to five times faster than an adult's.

Kids are buckled in to car seats with padding, which makes it harder for air to flow around their bodies.

Also, their sweat glands are not fully developed, so they sweat less than adults, meaning it takes longer for them to cool off.

Symptoms:

A child's internal organs begin to shut down when his or her internal temperature reaches 104 degrees. A child can die once that temperature hits 107 degrees.

Flushed, dry skin

Vomiting

Seizures

What can I do?

The Wilmington Police Department encourages you not to break the window if the child is still alert because you can be held liable for damages.

They said New Hanover County is small which allows for law enforcement, firefighters, or EMS to be within minutes of an emergency.

Steps:

Call 911 if you see a child locked in a car.

The 911 dispatcher will be able to walk you through what you need to do.

Be sure to stay with the car and reassure the child that help is on the way.

Leave reminders

One easy way to make sure you do not forget your kids in the back seat is to leave something you need back there with them.

This is especially important if you are not following a normal routine.

Examples include:

Cell phone

Purse

Briefcase

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.