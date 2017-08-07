Boil advisory issued for parts of Whiteville

Portions of Whiteville are under a boil water advisory after a water main break. (Source: Raycom Media)

The advisory is for the following areas: Washington Street from J.K. Powell to Sunset Avenue; Sunset Avenue; Sycamore Lane; First Avenue; Legion Drive from Washington to Pinewood Drive; Bryce Street; Bobwhite Lane; Grove Street; Barb Avenue; Mission Street; and Smyrna Drive.

The advisory expires at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Consumers in those areas should boil tap water vigorously for at least one full minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks, and water for pets.

For further information, contact City Hall at 910-642-8046.

