KNOW THIS WOMAN? WPD looking for suspect in theft

Wilmington police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman who was driving this white vehicle. (Source: WPD)

Wilmington police are asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. (Source: WPD)

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of EBT theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD through Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.

Help ID female in white top and driving white vehicle. Suspected of EBT theft. Use Text-a-Tip. pic.twitter.com/7XbNQ5U1Ml — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) August 7, 2017

