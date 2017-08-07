WPD asks for public's help to ID possible break-in suspects

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public;s help in identifying two people who may be connected to a recent string of vehicle break-ins. (Source: WPD)

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who may be connected to a recent string of vehicle break-ins.

The WPD tweeted out a picture of the two people Monday.

Dozens of vehicle break-ins were reported in Wilmington last week. Among the streets that were hit were Grantham Street, Hardscrabble Court, Finnian Drive, Needle Soundway, Dunmore Road, Jefferson Street, Adams Street, Maryland Street and Monroe Street.

Help ID these two individuals. Possibly connected in recent auto break-ins. Use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609. pic.twitter.com/ZSdZXD7wNZ — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) August 7, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.

