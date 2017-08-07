Rocky Point man charged with indecent liberties with a child

A Rocky Point man has been arrested on a child sex crime charge in Pender County.

According to officials with the Pender County Sheriff's Office, Russell Bryan Coleman II, 21, was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Detectives began investigating Coleman after receiving information on July 31 that he was having a relationship with a 15-year-old girl. The alleged offense took place in March, according to officials.

Coleman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 4 and booked into the Pender County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

