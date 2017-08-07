No bond for teen charged in deadly Castle Street shooting

A 16-year-old arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Castle Street last Friday made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Jacqual Raymond Goodman is facing charges of first-degree murder and assault by pointing a gun in the shooting death of 66-year-old Willie Russel Jackson.

About a dozen of Jackson's family members were in court Monday during Goodman's first appearance. A judge denied bond for Goodman who was issued a court-appointed attorney.

His next court date is August 24.

According to Wilmington police, the shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of Castle Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jackson dead on the front porch of the home.

Jackson lived at the house with his sister, who said she saw someone walk up and shoot her brother.

About 12 hours after the deadly shooting, Wilmington police announced Goodman's arrest.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

