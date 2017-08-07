Building on Market Street briefly evacuated after report of gas leak

Crews are on the scene of a report of a gas leak at the Wells Fargo building at 8211 Market St. in the Porters Neck area. (Source: Raycom Media)

A possible gas leak caused the evacuation of a building on Market Street in the Porters Neck area Monday morning.

According to dispatch officials, they received a report around 10 a.m. of a strong odor of gas in the area at the Wells Fargo building at 8211 Market St.

The building was evacuated until crews from Piedmont Natural Gas could arrive.

Crews were unable to detect a gas leak or any indications of a possible gas leak.

The building's occupants were allowed to return inside and emergency crews have since cleared the scene.

