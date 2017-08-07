Columbus Co. man charged in Walmart bathroom assault

A man has been arrested in connection to an assault of a man in Walmart bathroom last week.

Franklin McQueen, 58, of Chadbourn, was charged with simple assault Friday and booked under a $500 bond.

Last Thursday, the Whiteville Police Department said they were looking for a suspect who attacked a 70-year-old man in the Whiteville Walmart on Wednesday.

The victim had entered a bathroom stall when a man approached him from behind and tried to take his wallet. The victim said the suspect told him he had a gun, and after a struggle, the suspect hit him in the face and fled.

According to Sgt. Aaron Herring, Whiteville police received a call from the Tabor City Police Department that the suspect was believed to have been located at a grocery store.

Whiteville police drove to Tabor City and identified McQueen as the suspect.

McQueen drove to the Whiteville Police Department for an interview where he admitted to the crime, Sgt. Herring said. More charges could be pending.

Online records show that McQueen is a registered sex offender. He was convicted on three counts of indecent liberties with a child in 2003. He also has previous convictions for armed robbery, assault on a female and larceny.

