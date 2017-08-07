Sharks fall to Wilson on road

The Wilmington Sharks fell behind early and could never catch up in a 9-5 road loss to Wilson on Sunday. (Source: Wilmington Sharks)

The Tobs crossed the plate eight times over the first two innings and never trailed.

A pair of Wilmington players did set single-season records in the loss. When Luke Morgan drove in Justin Dean with a fielder's choice in the third, it gave Morgan the team mark for RBIs (50) and Dean the record for runs (57).

The Sharks, who have already secured a playoff berth, close out the regular season Monday at 7:05 p.m. against Holly Springs at Buck Hardee Field.

