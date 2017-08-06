Missing Wilmington woman found dead in Beaufort County

The daughter of a Wilmington woman who went missing last Saturday, says her mother is deceased. (Source: WPD)

The body of a missing Wilmington woman was found in Beaufort County Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's office officials said they were alerted Sunday morning to a suspicious vehicle parked off Wonderland Road in Pantego. Deputies responded to the scene and found the white Chevy Equinox that was reportedly driven by Deborah Lynn Cavanaugh-Blades.

Multiple agencies began a search for the missing woman. After about six hours of searching, authorities found Cavanaugh-Blades' body about 400 feet from her vehicle.

Officials said they have no reason to suspect foul play and the cause of her death is not known at this time. The Medical Examiner's Office in Greenville will conduct an autopsy.

Cavanaugh-Blades went missing on Saturday, July 29 after she was last seen on Stonington Drive. The Wilmington Police Department issued a Silver Alert for her four days later.

Summer Blades, daughter of Cavanaugh-Blades, wrote in a Facebook post Sunday evening that her mother had passed away.

