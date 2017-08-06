Daughter says missing Wilmington woman is deceased

The daughter of a Wilmington woman who went missing last Saturday, says her mother is deceased. (Source: WPD)

Summer Blades, daughter of Lynn Cavanaugh-Blades, wrote in a Facebook post Sunday evening that the 61-year-old is dead.

A silver alert was issued for Cavanaugh-Blades on July 30.

She was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

We have reached out to Wilmington Police for confirmation and are still waiting for a response.

