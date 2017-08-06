Hometown Tourist program draws public to local attractions

New Hanover County residents, students and employees didn’t have to pay admission to Airlie Gardens or the Cape Fear Museum Sunday.

The free entry was part of the county’s twenty-two-year-old “Hometown Tourist” program. The program offers free and/or discounted days throughout the year to local attractions. The public just has to show his or her ID.

Airlie Gardens and the Cape Fear Museum have free admission with the program the first Sunday of each month. Other local attractions, like the Bellamy Mansion, have free entry certain days throughout the year.

Wilmington resident Jennifer Bishop said she takes advantage of the program, and has for years.

“I think it’s great because it gives people the chance to learn about the rich culture of New Hanover County. They may have not known it before and it also gives a chance to teach your children what they haven’t learned in school so it’s a teaching tool as well,” she said.

Bishop said she attended the free days growing up, and now takes her kids to the local attractions.

“I’ve done this for numerous years with my kids and so it’s just a nice thing to do to come out and do with the family,” she said.

