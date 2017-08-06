Duplin County man wins $200,000 prize in Red Hot Slots game

Dewayne Chasten of Magnolia in Duplin County won the first top prize of $200,000 in the new Red Hot Slots game. (Source: NC Education Lottery)

Dewayne Chasten of Magnolia in Duplin County won the first top prize of $200,000 in the new Red Hot Slots game.

Chasten bought the lucky $5 ticket at the Express Mart on Mallard Street in Kenansville.

He claimed his prize Friday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Chasten took home $139,003.

The scratch-off game started on August 1 with four top prizes of $200,000. Three top prizes still remain.

