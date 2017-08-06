Man fatally shot at girlfriend's home

A man is dead after being shot Saturday afternoon on his girlfriend's porch according to Tabor City Police Chief Donald Dowless. (Source: Raycom Media)

A man is dead after being shot Saturday afternoon on his girlfriend's porch according to Tabor City Police Chief Donald Dowless.

Dowless said Jermaine Rodrick Nelson Vickers, 30, of Brandon, Florida was visiting his girlfriend in Tabor City when he was shot on the porch of the home on School Street around 2:30 p.m.

The woman who Vickers was dating was inside the home at the time time of the shooting and was not involved.

Tabor City Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are handling the investigation.

Dowless said a "big family" lives in the School Street home.

Vickers, who is also known as "Yellow" and "Boo", had been living with an Aunt in the Longs area for a couple months or so but had been staying with his girlfriend on and off for about a month.

Chief Dowless said a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tabor City Police Department at 910-653-3149, Chief Dowless at 910-234-0949, or the SBI at 800-334-3000.

