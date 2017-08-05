Coast Guard rescues three kayakers near Southport

The Coast Guard rescued three people from the water after their kayak overturned near Southport, official said in a release Saturday evening.

A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Oak Island, notified watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina in Wilmington at 6:15 p.m. that they had found three people in the water near a submerged kayak in the Intracoastal Waterway, near Howells Point.

All three people were wearing life jackets.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued a safety marine information broadcast at 6:16 p.m. notifying mariners of the submerged kayak.

The RB-S crew pulled the three people from the water and transported them back to their nearby dock.

“These three people made a great decision when they chose to wear life jackets while kayaking today,” said Petty Officer 1st Michael Pate, coxswain for the case. “Life jackets aren’t just for mariners - they are for everyone enjoying activities on the water, and they make a big difference when something unexpected happens.”

