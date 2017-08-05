Pitt County man facing 15 years in prison for health care fraud

The former president of a Pitt County behavioral health practice faces up to 15 years in prison and agreed to pay nearly $2 million in restitution after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and perjury on Thursday.

According to a news release sent Friday, Shephard Lee Spruill II, 46, of Winterville, conspired with Terry Lamont Speller and Donnie Lee Phillips II to defraud Medicaid through a Pitt County clinic known as The Medical Office. Speller and Phillips are already imprisoned.

Spruill provided patients' names and Medicaid identification numbers to Speller and Phillips, who used them to fraudulently bill Medicaid for more than $2 million in fictitious services. Spruill received his cut of the proceeds under the guise of loan repayments.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Spruill faces up to 15 years in prison, $500,000 in fines and three years of probation in addition to agreeing to pay $1,846,377 in restitution.

The perjury charge resulted from Spruill admitting that he lied to a federal grand jury about his business relationship with Speller and falsely claiming that he had no knowledge of why Medicaid payments were being split between him and Speller.

