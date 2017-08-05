Bladen County's Emily Scott wins national award for excellence

Emily Scott, second from right, poses for photos with Pro Football Hall of Fame member Derrick Brooks, right, at East Bladen High School on May 9. (Source: WECT)

A Bladen County student-athlete has won the US Army-Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence.

East Bladen High School graduate Emily Scott was the winner out of 25 finalists who were invited to a luncheon and awards ceremony during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Enshrinement Week on Saturday in Canton, Ohio, at the Hall of Fame Event Center. Eight Hall of Famers were on hand to help present Scott with the award.

Scott, who will attend East Carolina University in the fall, played volleyball, basketball and softball at East Bladen and held a 4.8 grade point average.

Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, visited East Bladen in May to recognize Scott.

The Award for Excellence program highlights the achievements of student-athletes across the country. Open to all sophomore, junior and senior level high school student-athletes in the US, the program focuses on athletic achievement combined with excellence in academics and community engagement.

All 25 of the finalists were on hand at the luncheon Saturday.

Scott is the second local athlete to win a national honor in the past month. Former Whiteville High School standout baseball player MacKenzie Gore won the Gatorade High School Male Athlete of the Year award in July.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.