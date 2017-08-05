WANTED: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office searches for man accused of strangling woman

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of kidnapping, assault, and strangling a woman. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of kidnapping, assault, and strangling a woman.

Jerry Wayne Torrence, 41, is wanted for second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

Officials said the charges stem from an incident that occurred early Saturday morning at a residence on Woodthrush Lane in Shallotte.

Torrence is 5-foot-6, weighs 130 pounds and is bald. According to a sheriff's office Facebook post, Torrence has a "Misty" tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Torrence was last seen wearing a white tank top and long plaid shorts that were orange, blue and white. He is believed to still be in the Supply or Shallotte area but he may be traveling to Lexington, NC.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.