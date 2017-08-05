Professional dancer, choreographer to teach master class

Jason Williams returns to the area Monday to teach a master class for dancers of all levels. (Source: WECT)

Jason Williams returns to the area Monday to teach a master class for dancers of all levels. Williams said he will be teaching for an intermediate, advanced jazz level, and focus on performance and nurturing stardom.

After the class, Williams is hosting a free question and answer session for all participating dancers, dance parents, teachers and studio owners. As a professional dancer and choreographer, he will discuss the dance industry.

Williams got his start in Wilmington, and said he wants to give back to young dancers in the area.

Williams has been in 13 feature films including High School Musical, Fame, Hairspray and Dirty dancing. He has danced with artists such as Mary J. Blige & Lady Gaga.

