Man injured in early morning shooting

Wilmington Police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that injured one man. Officers responded to the Hampton Inn at 2320 S.17th Street just before 4 o'clock this morning.

According to a spokesperson with WPD, the victim told police he was approached by a slim built white male, who pulled a gun on him and demanded his wallet. The victim fought the suspect and was shot several times. The victim was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.

