Panthers QB Newton held out of passing drills at Fan Fest

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Panthers quarterback Cam Newton continued to be held out of passing drills Friday night at Fan Fest while battling soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder.
Newton participated in the first five training camp practices at Wofford College, but has not practiced since Sunday when he left early.
The league's MVP had surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in March. He suffered the injury last December, but finished the season.
While his teammates were practicing, Newton made the most of his popularity status by waving his arms to get fans to stand up, yell and do the wave.
___
More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.