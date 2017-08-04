Panthers QB Newton held out of passing drills at Fan Fest

By STEVE REED

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Panthers quarterback Cam Newton continued to be held out of passing drills Friday night at Fan Fest while battling soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder.

Newton participated in the first five training camp practices at Wofford College, but has not practiced since Sunday when he left early.

The league's MVP had surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in March. He suffered the injury last December, but finished the season.

While his teammates were practicing, Newton made the most of his popularity status by waving his arms to get fans to stand up, yell and do the wave.

