Friends hold vigil for missing woman

Friends and family of a missing woman came together for a vigil in Carolina Beach on Friday night. (Source: WECT)

Friends and family of a missing woman came together for a vigil in Carolina Beach on Friday night.

Deborah Lynn Cavenaugh-Blades went missing last Saturday and was last seen driving a white Chevrolet SUV. A Silver Alert was issued for her on Wednesday night.

Susan McClain helped organize the vigil for a friend she said she's known for years.

“She’s just one of the best people I have ever met," McClain said.

No one is completely certain why Cavenaugh-Blades left her home. Her family believes it had to do with medication she was taking, but McClain said no matter the reason, the pain is almost too much.

“It's heart-wrenching," she said. "We just don’t know, and not having any answers is just the hardest thing for any of us to go through and any of us to deal with.”

Dozens met at the boardwalk in Carolina Beach before heading to the sand to pray, cry, and love one another.

“This is not about me," said Peter Blades, Lynn's husband. "This is about my wife. These people came out here for my wife.”

Blades said Friday was a rough day for him after receiving news the police hadn't gotten any leads on the location of his wife, but the vigil helped him prepare for what is to come.

“It was awesome, so I could feel that new strength building up in me right away," Peter Blades said.

McClain hopes that the prayers and love from the vigil will help find Cavenaugh-Blades.

“She is out there without anybody or anything," McClain said. "It’s been six days, and six days is too long.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.