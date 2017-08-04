Stuff the Bus to help kids get the school supplies they need

In less than a month, kids will be heading back to school and they need the necessary tools to be successful.

A Stuff the Bus campaign is happening this weekend to ensure the children have pencils, pens, crayons, notebooks, calculators and more.

Communities In Schools of Cape Fear will hold the collection drive Aug. 4, 5, and 6. Volunteers will be at several stores with a bus collecting the items, including the Walmart stores in Monkey Junction, Porters Neck and Burgaw and the Office Depot on Oleander Drive.

The supplies will be given to counselors and social workers who will distribute them to every public school in New Hanover and Pender County.

Marrio Jeter, the director of operations for Communities in Schools of Cape Fear, said teachers spend between $150 and $200 of their own money on school supplies and this donation drive will help alleviate that.

More information about the collection drive can be found here: https://www.ciscapefear.org/events/

