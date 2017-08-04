Serving up inspiration

Randy and Rachel Fox opened the Foxes Boxes restaurant with a mission to do more than serve food.

And now one of the young women they've helped has a powerful message for others.

"Oh man, I appreciate everything they've given out to me, just opportunity and that's the biggest thing. It's an opportunity," said Jakeema Boykin, an "extern" at the Foxes Boxes.

The Foxes' goal is to change lives through their workforce development job training program, also known as an externship.

Their intention isn't to keep their employees after their 240 hours of paid training.

Instead, they want them to go off and find employment elsewhere so they can continue to train others.

"We want to work with individuals, low income, low skilled, from areas where they have barriers to employment, whatever those might be," said Rachel Bodkin-Fox, who owns the Foxes Boxes with her husband Randy.

Their first extern is Boykin, who found herself on the wrong path.

The Foxes Boxes changed that.

"Reality. They're bringing my dreams to reality," Boykin said. "They've placed me on a path and I don't want to get off of it."

The Foxes use Rachel's social justice background combined with Randy's food service and management experience to give others valuable job skills.

While they say the skills are ideal for jobs in the hospitality field, they are useful in many jobs.

Boykin hopes to use the skills she has learned to inspire others to choose a better path and she wants to do it in a creative way.

"I'm going to put it in the form of a play. I've got a lot of things I want to accomplish," Boykin said.

She believes the violence and crime that have been happening in the Wilmington area need to stop.

"Some of the things that have been happening...I know some of the people's parents and how they were raised and we weren't raised the way we're acting right now," she said.

Using the new skills she's learned from the Foxes, Boykin hopes to inspire others to make good choices too.

"Setting a different trend is where I'm at now," she said. "Let's find a different niche. Find your niche and run with it, because everybody has a purpose."

