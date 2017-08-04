Demonstrators try to speak to Chemours officials directly

Beth Markesino said she has been trying to reach Chemours Company officials for weeks with little to no response.

On Friday morning, she packed up and drove to the Fayetteville plant to try and speak to someone in person, only to be stopped at the gates.

Chemours is the company that dumped the unregulated chemical Gen X in the Cape Fear River. Markesino organized a demonstration for Friday, but she and another mother were the only ones in attendance.

While she hoped for a greater turnout, Markesino said she made her message clear.

"One person can make a difference, and I know that if one person says this is wrong, people will listen," she said. "Think about the water you are using. Because the residents of the Cape Fear region don't have the luxury to wonder what's in their water. They know what's in their water, and Chemours is poisoning us."

Karissa Laprade joined Markesino at the gate with her young child. Laprade just moved her family to the area, and says news of the unregulated chemical almost kept them away. She said she was glad to see someone speaking out.

"As another mother watching a mother stand up for her family and her children, that absolutely gets me on that level," she said. "And it's emotionally charged watching her be so passionate and emotional."

Markesino said Wilmington's Stop Gen X in Our Water group is working on a petition which asks Chemours to fund a filter for the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority's treatment plant. The petition also calls on the company to pay for bottled water in the meantime.

The demonstration was held a day after CFPUA announced its plans to sue Chemours. The federal lawsuit wants to enforce the requirements of the Clean Water Act, and says the discharge of GenX violates the state water quality standards.

