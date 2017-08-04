It's not to early to start thinking about fall fashion

Elisha Smith from Blush Haus of Beaute joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about fall fashion trends. (Source: WECT)

Summer is winding down and fall will be here before you know it!

We want to help you get a jump start on the coolest fall trends.

Elisha Smith from Blush Haus of Beaute joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about what’s coming into fashion this fall.

Clothes:

Ruffles, ruffles everywhere. Smith said you’ll see ruffles on shirts, skirts, even jeans this fall.

Opulent clothing. Pick up rich and luxurious fabrics with beautiful details. Bold embellishments are in style.

Layering. The fall will include layer over layer over layer. Good news for those of you who freeze in your office.

Hair:

Hair is toned down because the clothes are so detailed and larger-than-life.

Good news for you mermaids: big, curly, beachy mermaid hair is in!

It’s a great time for extensions to add fullness to your style.

Make up:

Minimalist make up is in but pair with oversized eyelashes.

When you aren’t going understated, rock and roll eyes are in fashion.

Make sure your complexion is glowing.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.