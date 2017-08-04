Dateline NBC explores mind and myth of Charles Manson

Dateline NBC Correspondent Keith Morrison reports on the mind and myth of Charles Manson. (Source: Dateline NBC)

The one-hour special, airing Friday, Aug. 4, features rarely-seen video of Manson and interviews with his former parole officer and a "Manson Family" confidant.

Morrison also speaks with key players in the case including: Gregg Jakobson, former music producer; Barbara Hoyt, former Manson family member; Debra Tate, victim Sharon Tate's sister; Anthony DiMaria, victim Jay Sebring's nephew; Virginia Graham, key witness for the prosecution; and Manson expert and author Jeff Guinn.

Today on WECT News First at Four, Morrison joined us on the show to talk about what surprised him as he researched the life of Manson.

You can watch “The Summer of Manson” Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. on WECT.

