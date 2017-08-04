Trask High School is the host for 2017 Pender County Football Jamboree on Thursday, Aug. 10.
The schedule is as follows:
5-5:45 p.m.
North end (Scoreboard)
Pender vs. North Duplin
South End (Flag Pole)
Topsail vs. Harrells Christian Academy
6-6:45 p.m.
North end (Scoreboard)
Dixon vs. East Columbus
South End (Flag Pole)
Topsail vs. Richlands
7-7:45 p.m.
North end (Scoreboard)
Trask vs. North Duplin
South End (Flag Pole)
Pender vs. Harrells Christian Academy
8-8:45 p.m.
North end (Scoreboard)
Trask vs. East Columbus
South End (Flag Pole)
Dixon vs. Richlands
