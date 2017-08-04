Trask High School is the host for 2017 Pender County Football Jamboree on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The schedule is as follows:

5-5:45 p.m.

North end (Scoreboard)

Pender vs. North Duplin

South End (Flag Pole)

Topsail vs. Harrells Christian Academy

6-6:45 p.m.

North end (Scoreboard)

Dixon vs. East Columbus

South End (Flag Pole)

Topsail vs. Richlands

7-7:45 p.m.

North end (Scoreboard)

Trask vs. North Duplin

South End (Flag Pole)

Pender vs. Harrells Christian Academy

8-8:45 p.m.

North end (Scoreboard)

Trask vs. East Columbus

South End (Flag Pole)

Dixon vs. Richlands

