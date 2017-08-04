2017 Pender County Football Jamboree - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

2017 Pender County Football Jamboree

ROCKY POINT, NC (WECT) -

Trask High School is the host for 2017 Pender County Football Jamboree on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The schedule is as follows:

5-5:45 p.m.
North end (Scoreboard)
Pender vs. North Duplin

South End (Flag Pole)
Topsail vs. Harrells Christian Academy

6-6:45 p.m.
North end (Scoreboard)
Dixon vs. East Columbus

South End (Flag Pole)
Topsail vs. Richlands

7-7:45 p.m.
North end (Scoreboard)
Trask vs. North Duplin

South End (Flag Pole)
Pender vs. Harrells Christian Academy

8-8:45 p.m.
North end (Scoreboard)
Trask vs. East Columbus

South End (Flag Pole)
Dixon vs. Richlands

