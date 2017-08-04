Wilmington Post 10 rallies for 10-7 win over Georgia

The Wilmington Post 10 American Legion baseball team kept its season alive Friday at the Southeast Regionals in Asheboro, NC.
Wilmington beat Covington, Georgia, 10-7 to advance in the loser’s bracket.
Post 10 trailed 7-6 before scoring four runs in the eighth inning to come away with the victory.
Wilmington next plays the Florida-Randolph County, NC, loser Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
