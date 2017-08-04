Inmate attacks Columbus Co. correctional officer

An inmate attacked an officer at Columbus Correctional Institution on Thursday night and the Columbus County Sheriff's Office is investigating the matter.

According to a news release sent Friday afternoon, at approximately 6:25 p.m. Thursday, a correctional officer was attacked by an inmate with a homemade shank style cutting implement.

Columbus County police responded to the incident and have started an investigation. The District Attorney’s office coordinated with the sheriff’s office and has since made a formal request for the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.

“Correctional officers perform a difficult task in a dangerous environment," District Attorney Jon David said in the release. "When one of their members is savagely attacked by an inmate, we have a special responsibility to vigorously pursue justice.”

The DA's office said the officer was treated and released from the hospital.

No other information about the incident has been released.

