Retrial set in 2005 Columbus Co. killings

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the retrial of a man accused of killing four people in Columbus County in 2005.

Danny Lamont Thomas was convicted of multiple charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, in May 2011. The charges stemmed from three violent incidents during a four-month span, all of which began with a robbery or an attempted robbery:

On Aug. 20, 2005, Terrance Rowell was bound with duct tape and stabbed approximately 30 times by an intruder, whose face was covered by a hockey mask, in his Clarendon home. The intruder and another man then ransacked the home before leaving. Rowell was hospitalized for nearly a month following the attack, but survived and testified during Thomas’ trial.

Three weeks later on Sept. 10, 2005, Craig Williams was shot and killed during a fight over money with a masked man at his girlfriend’s home. The robber twice attempted to shoot Williams’ girlfriend, according to court documents, but the weapon did not fire either time.

Then on Nov. 5, 2005, newlyweds Ivery and Regina Inman, along with Regina’s brother, Anthony “Goofy” Martin, were all fatally shot during an apparent robbery at the Inmans' home in Chadbourn.

Following a lengthy trial, Thomas was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole. But in October 2013, a state appeals court determined the judge in Thomas’ trial erred when he refused a defense request to remove a juror, and overturned the convictions, entitling Thomas to a new trial.

In total, Thomas will be retried on charges of:

Four counts of first-degree murder

One count of attempted first-degree murder

One count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Three counts of first-degree kidnapping

One count of robbery with a dangerous weapon

One count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

One count of first-degree burglary

District Attorney Jon David and Assistant District Attorney Chris Gentry will handle the case for the state, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said.

Thomas, 45, remains in state custody serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in 2009 in a Durham County case.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.