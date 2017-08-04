Local officers carry Narcan in case of canine overdose emergency

The New Hanover Co K-9s now have access to Narcan. (Source: WECT)

Narcan is a proven life-saving drug, helping to reverse the effects of an opioid drug overdose.

The drug epidemic in southeast North Carolina is so prevalent, local law enforcement and first responders now carry the drug in case they're called out to a drug-induced medical emergency.

But K-9 officers are also on the front lines, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department carries Narcan specifically for its dogs.

“The opioid crisis is new to us,” Sgt. Justin Stegall said. “Because the K-9s are using their noses, they’re inhaling in. That could cause them to inhale an illegal substance.”

Officers travel with a K-9 emergency first aid kid. The sheriff’s department’s veterinarian has issued individually labeled Narcan does for each dog according to age and weight.

“It takes the guess work out of it,” Cpl. Jason Cummings said. “It gives the dosage, the expiration date, where it needs to be given. I want to do whatever I can to keep my partner alive and keep him out of harm's way.”

Dispensing Narcan to a K-9 is done through injection in the hind leg. The deputies do not use nasal mist.

The last thing they want to do is to come across their K-9 that may be disoriented, or sick from exposure or overdose. They don’t want to be in the animal’s face, which could cause the animal to feel threatened, and lead to the possibility of biting.

In the summer of 2011, a K-9 officer in Brunswick County died after coming in contact with a kilo of cocaine found hidden in a cornfield. The dog bit into the package and eventually died.

“That was our wake-up call,” Cummings said. “We need to learn more about emergency first aid for our canines.”

So far, the K-9 Narcan hasn’t had to be used. Right now, it continues to be there as an added insurance policy to keep four-legged officers as safe as possible.

“I find comfort knowing if my K-9 was to ingest an opioid, I can get the Narcan in him, we can immediately start to save his life and then I can rush him to the vet’s office.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.