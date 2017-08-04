Rouzer schedules meeting with New Hanover Co. officials

Congressman David Rouzer will meet with elected officials of New Hanover County on Monday.

Topics on Rouzer's agenda include coastal issues, such as dredging and coastal storm damage reduction, the opioid crisis, tax reform, updates on other legislative items of interest, and any other topic elected officials wish to discuss.

It is an invitation only meeting and county commissioners, mayors and the sheriff will be in attendance.

According to a Friday email from Rouzer's office, the goal of these meetings is to provide Rouzer and local leaders the opportunity to discuss federal issues impacting the area and to ensure an open dialogue with the citizens of North Carolina's 7th District.

Friday's email said went on to say that an issue of concern for many in the area -- GenX contamination in the Cape Fear River -- probably won't be part of Rouzer's talk.

"Though GenX is on the mind of every elected official, there is no new information for Congressman Rouzer to present that hasn’t already been publicly reported," the email read.

