Wilmington mother, son charged in narcotics bust

A Wilmington mother and son are behind bars following a narcotics bust on Thursday.

According to officials with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Vice and Narcotics unit concluded a month-long investigation after executing a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of North Fifth Street.

Detectives seized 32 grams of raw heroin, 10 grams of marijuana, 80 grams of fentanyl, and three guns.

Atiff Tameer Lloyd, 25, and Earlene Marietta Lloyd, 52, were both charged with the following:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin (3 counts)

Sell/deliver heroin

Maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance (3 counts)

Trafficking in opium or heroin (2 counts)

Conspire to traffic opium or heroin (2 counts)

Manufacture a schedule I controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)

Conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin (2 counts)

Earlene Lloyd faces additional charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

The Lloyds are being held in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.

Additional charges related to the fentanyl are still pending.

“I’m very pleased that our detectives were able to get such a large amount of this dangerous substance out of our community,” said Sheriff Ed McMahon.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.