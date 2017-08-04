Public Square to host coastal drilling forum in October

Officials announced the formation of The Public Square Friday morning. (Source: The Public Square)

A forum on coastal drilling will be held at Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

To Drill or Not To Drill will featured Jacques Cousteau’s son, Jean-Michael Cousteau, and John Hofmeister, former president of Shell Oil Company.

"Each presenter will provide a different perspective about whether drilling for oil should take place off the coast of North Carolina, followed by a question and answer period with the audience," organizers said.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

The forum is presented by The Public Square, a collaborative effort of Cape Fear Community College, UNCW, Cape Fear Realtors and North Carolina Realtors.

"The purpose is to educate the public on important and sometimes divisive issues, while building the bonds of community as we model civility. It also adds to the quality of life by providing local citizens the chance to interact with national speakers and opinion leaders," Neal Johnson said about The Public Square.

"When we listen to other viewpoints, a couple of things occur," said UNCW Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli. "First, we learn about other opinions, which when articulated well, help us to understand another person’s point of view. This better understanding broadens our perspective, which leads to empathy, and yes, to education.

