Price of RiverPlace project increases by more than $7 million

The expected cost for the Water Street Deck/RiverPlace project has risen by more than $7 million, city officials announced Friday.

The project, originally pegged at about $20 million, now will cost an additional $7.6 million. The city and East-West Partners will split the added cost.

"Having worked closely with general contractor Barnhill Construction on project details, the city and East-West have revised cost estimates to reflect construction price increases since the original development agreement was approved in June, 2016," city officials said in a release.

Officials said that the city's portion would be absorbed in the existing budget, and that there are no major changes to the project itself.

“This has been a very collaborative effort in creating a public-private partnership, and we are confident that as the city goes through this necessary process, it will see the value in making these budget adjustments so the project can proceed immediately," said Roger Perry, owner of East-West.

The Wilmington City Council will hold a public hearing and will consider a revised agreement at its Aug. 15 meeting.

The project is expected to be completed in 2019 with the parking deck portion of the project opening as soon as late 2018.

The project will include:

25,633 square feet of commercial space

approximately 171 residential units

409 parking spaces

