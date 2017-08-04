TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy 131 in Columbus Co. to close

A portion of HWY 131 in Columbus County will close for about two weeks due to road work. (Source: Wikimedia)

The highway will be closed between Silver Spoon and Peacock road north of Whiteville beginning Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Crews will repair soil erosion under each end of a reinforced concrete culvert. The road is expected to reopen by Aug. 23.

Drivers will be directed to use Silver Spoon and Wooten Store roads to US 701.

Voids were created under the culvert by floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew. Hibbert Enterprises will fill the voids with a concrete-type grout that will stop further erosion and extend the life of the culvert.

