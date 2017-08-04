BBQ Beach? Carolina Beach could host RibFest this year

Ribs at the beach!

If that sounds like an intriguing combination to you, you may be in luck.

The Port City RibFest is looking at a new location for the fifth year of its popular food event. The festival brings in professional BBQ teams from around the country. It has taken place in downtown Wilmington for the first four years, but with construction plans underway for North Waterfront Park, the festival is on the move.

Tuesday night, organizers will make a pitch to the Carolina Beach Town Council to host its event there from November 10th-12th. The proposed location is in the area of Carolina Beach Avenue and Canal Drive near Cape Fear Boulevard.

In supporting materials for the pitch, the organizers out of Greensboro says the Port City RibFest averages 9,000 visitors over its three day run annually.

