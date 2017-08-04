TRAFFIC ALERT: Medical Center Drive, Glen Meade Road repaving to begin Sunday

A map of the repaving project. (Source: City of Wilmington)

After being delayed for the last two weeks, officials with the City of Wilmington said a project to repave both Medical Center Drive and Glen Meade Road will begin Sunday night.

Crews will start by repaving Medical Center Drive between 17th Street and Wisteria Drive.

This is part of the city's five-year infrastructure improvement plan.

The work will require a full closure of Medical Center Drive between 17th Street and Doctors Circle each night from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. for the next two weeks. Only emergency vehicles will be permitted access.

After the repaving of Medical Center Drive is complete, crews will start repaving Glen Meade Road.

The entire project is expected to take about a month to complete.

