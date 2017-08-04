Man accused of taking vehicles during break-in at Rocky Point business

A man is accused of taking two vehicles during a break-in at a Rocky Point business in June.

William Andrew Allred was arrested in connection with a break-in on June 24 at Roadbuilders Inc. located in the 6000 block of Hwy 117 South in Rocky Point.

Capt. James Rowell said Allred turned himself in at the Pender County Jail on Wednesday and was booked under a $45,000 bond.

He was charged with:

breaking and entering

larceny after breaking and entering

possession of stolen goods

two counts breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle

two counts larceny of a motor vehicle

two counts possession of a stolen automobile

