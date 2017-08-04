Man accused of taking vehicles during break-in at Rocky Point bu - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Man accused of taking vehicles during break-in at Rocky Point business

William Andrew Allred (Source: PCSO) William Andrew Allred (Source: PCSO)
ROCKY POINT, NC (WECT) -

A man is accused of taking two vehicles during a break-in at a Rocky Point business in June.

William Andrew Allred was arrested in connection with a break-in on June 24 at Roadbuilders Inc. located in the 6000 block of Hwy 117 South in Rocky Point.

Capt. James Rowell said Allred turned himself in at the Pender County Jail on Wednesday and was booked under a $45,000 bond.

He was charged with:

  • breaking and entering
  • larceny after breaking and entering
  • possession of stolen goods
  • two counts breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle
  • two counts larceny of a motor vehicle
  • two counts possession of a stolen automobile

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly