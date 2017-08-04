NCDOT wants project suggestions for Bladen, Columbus counties

Residents of Bladen and Columbus counties soon will have the opportunity to share their ideas for future road projects. (Source: Raycom Media)

The NC Department of Transportation has begun to plan its new State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which officials say is "a 10-year blueprint for construction and multimodal projects."

Divisions will hold a public comment period to provide feedback for the STIP that will span 2020-2029.

Residents of Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties can stop by the Division 6 office Aug. 21-25. The office, which is located at 558 Gillespie St. in Fayetteville, will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

