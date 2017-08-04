New solid waste site open in Hampstead

The new Hampstead Solid Waste Convenience Site, located at 250 Trasfer Station Road, now is open. (Source: Pender Co.)

The new Hampstead Solid Waste Convenience Site, located at 250 Transfer Station Road, now is open.

“The Pender County Board of Commissioners moved the solid waste center from US Hwy 17 to a safer location for our citizens,” said Pender County Manager Randell Woodruff. “A private developer is currently constructing the road extension. Road construction should be complete by the fall of 2017 which will allow citizens easy exiting onto Country Club Drive.”

The Commercial Transfer Station Scale and Scale House have been moved to the new site.

Both sites are now open and available for public use.

For more information regarding the new site, contact Pender County Utilities at 910-259-1570.

