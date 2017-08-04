Tropical Storm Gert forms in the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Gert is expected to remain offshore and it will not be a threat to the Carolinas. (Source: WECT)

Tropical Depression Eight has strengthened to Tropical Storm Gert in the Atlantic Ocean. (Source: WECT)

Tropical Storm Gert is the newest storm to form in the Atlantic Basin during the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Tropical Storm Gert to remain offshore and will not be a threat to the Carolinas or the United States.

An east coast trough will help the steer the storm away from the United States. It will make a turn to the north and eventually northeast, heading back out to sea by the middle of the upcoming week.

Gert is the seventh named storm in the 2017 Atlantic season.

