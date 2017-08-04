Tropical Storm Franklin forms in the Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Franklin is the newest storm to form in the Atlantic Basin during the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Tropical Storm Franklin to move across the Yucatan Peninsula Monday night as it moves west-northwest. The tropical storm is not a threat to the Carolinas or the United States.

Another disorganized area of shower and thunderstorm activity is still holding together in the tropical Atlantic, Invest 99L. There is a small chance for additional development before encountering less favorable environmental conditions.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.