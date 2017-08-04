Gert becomes a hurricane over the western Atlantic

Hurricane Gert continues to strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean. (Source: WECT)

Hurricane Gert continues to strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean as of Monday evening.

This is the second hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Gert has sustained winds at 75 mph and is moving north at 8 mph.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Gert to remain offshore and will not have a direct threat to the Carolinas or the United States.

An East Coast trough will help to steer the storm away from the U.S.

Gert will make an eventual turn to the northeast, heading back out to sea by the middle of the week.

Stay alert as seas will be choppy here in the Carolinas and the rip current risk will be high on Tuesday.

