FCC proposes $82 million fine for Wilmington man

The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.

The FCC announced Thursday that it found that Best Insurance Contracts and its owner/operator, Philip Roesel, who was doing business as Wilmington Insurance Quotes, apparently made more than 21 million illegally spoofed robocalls to people around the country.

The calls are a violation of the Truth in Caller ID Act, which prohibits callers from deliberately falsifying caller ID information - a practice called "spoofing" - to disguise their identity with the intent to harm, defraud consumers or wrongfully obtain anything of value.

The FCC said Roesel made the robocalls in an effort to sell health insurance and "especially targeted vulnerable consumers, including the elderly, the infirm and low-income families."

In December 2016, Spok, a medical paging provider, complained to the FCC that robocalling was disrupting its network. The FCC was able to connect these calls to Roesel.

Roesel's call records from October 2016 through January 2017 verified 82,106 health insurance telemarketing calls during that period using falsified caller ID information.

